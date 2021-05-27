CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.