Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 96.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288,500 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,145. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average of $205.56. The company has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.