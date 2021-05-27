Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.56. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.61. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

