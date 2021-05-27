CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Lowered by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

