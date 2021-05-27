Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.