CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.39

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $90.97, with a volume of 108854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get CGI alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of CGI by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CGI by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.