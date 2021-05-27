Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

