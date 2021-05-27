Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 357.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get BiomX alerts:

PHGE opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.45.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that BiomX will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.