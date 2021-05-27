Charles Parker Ferry Buys 1,500 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) CEO Charles Parker Ferry acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DUOT traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

