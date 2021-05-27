Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 187,780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 77,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

