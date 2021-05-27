Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 64 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $368.16 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

