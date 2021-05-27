Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 617,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 110,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 288.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

