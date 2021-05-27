Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.