Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $227,122,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

