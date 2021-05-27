Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.