Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $139.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
