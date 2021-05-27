Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $113,733,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after acquiring an additional 487,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $76.32 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

