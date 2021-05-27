Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $15,138,983 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of CHGG opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

