Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chesapeake Energy traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 31099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $169,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

