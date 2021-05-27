Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.80. 113,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

