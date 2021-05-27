Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
