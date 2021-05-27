Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.