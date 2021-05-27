Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $41.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

