China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.27 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

