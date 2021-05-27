Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $751.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,874,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

