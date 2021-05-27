Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.23

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $97.75 million and $69.39 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00019996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.05 or 0.00975588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.37 or 0.09742513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00093434 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

