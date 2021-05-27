CIBC Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$6.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.19.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$849.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,311.60. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,420.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

