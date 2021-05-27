Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $366.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.49 and a 200 day moving average of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

