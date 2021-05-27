Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $444.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.93. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

