Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $3.43 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

