Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,469 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,345.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,444.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,413.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $964.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

