Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 71,730 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,730 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

