Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,248 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $279.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

