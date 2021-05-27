Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $240.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,145. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

