Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $12 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.77. The stock had a trading volume of 185,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.82 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.