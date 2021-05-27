Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.28. 9,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.95. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

