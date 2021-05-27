Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $7.05 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,015. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

