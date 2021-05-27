Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XEC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.