Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CNNB) CEO Robert A. Bedinghaus Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CNNB) CEO Robert A. Bedinghaus purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities.

