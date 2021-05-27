Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CNNB) CEO Robert A. Bedinghaus Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CNNB) CEO Robert A. Bedinghaus purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00.
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
About Cincinnati Bancorp
