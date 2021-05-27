Cindicator Hits Market Capitalization of $34.83 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $34.83 million and $232,027.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00082224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00981998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.96 or 0.09598440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00093157 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

