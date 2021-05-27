Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 6,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,381. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $248.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

