Citigroup Increases Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $46.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

OMI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

