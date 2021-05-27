Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,836 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

