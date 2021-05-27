Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

