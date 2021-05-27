Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
