Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of CLAR opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.85 million, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

