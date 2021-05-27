Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Clarus has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

