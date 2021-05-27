Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 90,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

