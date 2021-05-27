CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $73.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

