CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.11

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.11 and traded as high as $24.21. CNB Financial shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 17,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $406.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.04.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. Equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

