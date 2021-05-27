CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.63 Million

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report sales of $381.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.00 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $148.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNX shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 1,818,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,797. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

