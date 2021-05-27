Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of Cogent Communications worth $57,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,276,529. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 218.27 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

