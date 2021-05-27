Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,692,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,529. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.27 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

